FloQast Recognized as a Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Debut of FloQast Accounting Transformation Platform, logo growth powers company toward 2025

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants today announced it ranked No. 282 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. FloQast grew 409% during this period.

“We’re honored to be named one of North America’s fastest-growing companies once again,” said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO at FloQast, CPA. “2024 has been a pivotal year for FloQast with the launch of our Accounting Transformation Platform, which we believe will redefine how accounting teams operate. As we build on this momentum, we’re focused on driving even more growth and innovation that will carry us into 2025 and beyond, helping our customers stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape.”

FloQast previously ranked No. 297 as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2023. The company continues to be recognized for business momentum and organizational excellence. Earlier this year, FloQast debuted its Accounting Transformation Platform , purpose-built by accountants, for accountants. Incorporating the entire FloQast™ solution portfolio, including FloQast Close, FloQast Compliance Management, and FloQast Ops, the Accounting Transformation Platform unveils new AI workflows to deliver value throughout every step of the accounting journey. FloQast was also honored on the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year , and was also selected by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine for the 2024 Fortune Best Medium Workplaces™ List . It logged its eighth consecutive “Best Place to Work” award from the Los Angeles Business Journal . FloQast also achieved 2024 Great Place to Work Certification in the U.S., U.K., and Australia and ranked among the highest-scoring businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for the last four years.

Overall, 2024 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 153,625% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,981% and a median growth rate of 460%.

About FloQast

FloQast, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 3,000 global accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com .

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Contact:

Kyle Cabodi

FloQast Director of Corporate Communications

kyle.cabodi@floqast.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.