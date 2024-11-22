Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading live biotherapeutics company, today announced that Eric Shaff, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on December 3, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the chat will be accessible through the “Events and Presentations” tab on the “Investors and News” section of the Company’s website at www.serestherapeutics.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a clinical-stage company focused on improving patient outcomes in medically vulnerable populations through novel live biotherapeutics. Seres led the successful development and approval of VOWST™, the first FDA-approved orally administered microbiome therapeutic, and which was sold to Nestlé Health Science in September 2024. The Company is developing SER-155, which has demonstrated a significant reduction in bloodstream infections and related complications (as compared to placebo) in a clinical study in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT). SER-155 and the Company's other pipeline programs are designed to target multiple disease-relevant pathways and are manufactured from standard clonal cell banks via cultivation, rather than from the donor-sourced production process used for VOWST. In addition to allo-HSCT, the Company intends to evaluate SER-155 and other cultivated live biotherapeutic candidates in other medically vulnerable patient populations, including autologous-HSCT patients, cancer patients with neutropenia, CAR-T recipients, individuals with chronic liver disease, solid organ transplant recipients, as well as patients in the intensive care unit and long-term acute care facilities. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com .

Investor and Media Contacts:

IR@serestherapeutics.com

Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.

Kendall Investor Relations

ctanzi@kendallir.com

