Blue Star Families Marks 15 Years with New $25 Million Gift from Craig Newmark Philanthropies

Funds From craigslist Founder Will Propel Significant Chapter and Services Expansion

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Families (BSF), the nation's fastest-growing military family support organization, announced a $25M investment from Craig Newmark, philanthropist and founder of craigslist, to dramatically expand its proven chapter-based community model across the nation. The announcement was made last night at the organization’s annual Celebration event attended by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and other leaders from the military and Veteran support community. This gift marks a watershed moment for the organization, now in its 15th year.

The five-year investment will establish 11 new BSF chapters in locations strategically selected in partnership with the service chiefs of each military service branch. This will nearly double Blue Star Families’ national chapter footprint and increase access to local programs and services for military families across the nation.

This chapter-driven community support expansion comes at a crucial moment when military family resilience directly impacts the readiness of America's All-Volunteer Force. Amidst growing conflicts overseas, 83% of military families believe a significant military conflict is likely in the next 3-5 years, according to a recent Blue Star Families survey.

Since establishing its innovative chapter model in 2018, its impact has only grown. Over its 15 years, Blue Star Families has generated approximately $330M in benefit value to the Veteran and military communities.

"Across the world, tensions are rising, while here at home, the strength of our military families reflects America's readiness and resilience," said Kathy Roth-Douquet, co-founder and CEO of Blue Star Families. "Craig Newmark's investment recognizes that supporting military families isn't just about quality of life — it's about national security. This expansion will build crucial support networks where they're needed most, ensuring our military families can face current and future challenges with confidence."

Launched as a small grassroots organization, Blue Star Families has grown to serve more than 1.5 million military family members annually. In the past 15 years, it has achieved a stunning 8,000% growth, including 41% revenue growth in 2023.

Supporting this growth with a deep commitment to Blue Star Families' mission, craig newmark philanthropies has donated more than $100 million to Veteran and military family support organizations since 2019, with a significant portion directed toward BSF’s chapter-based community model. This additional gift, totaling in another $100M, underscores his deep, ongoing commitment to these communities.

"Military families serve alongside their service members, facing unique challenges with remarkable courage," said Craig Newmark, who has supported BSF since 2012. "Blue Star Families has proven that neighborhood- and evidence-based support can transform these challenges into opportunities. They’re the real deal. My grant will help ensure that more military families have access to the community support they've earned.“

Bolstered by generous gifts like Newmark’s, Blue Star Families has created a legacy of delivering meaningful and measurable impact for military families nationwide, including:

Pioneering the Military Family Lifestyle Survey (MFLS) , the preeminent source of data on military families since 2009. Insights from the MFLS have shaped policies like the Basic Needs Allowance (2021), which addresses food insecurity, and the Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act (2022), supporting interstate licensure portability.

, the preeminent source of data on military families since 2009. Insights from the MFLS have shaped policies like the Basic Needs Allowance (2021), which addresses food insecurity, and the Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act (2022), supporting interstate licensure portability. Establishing Blue Star Welcome Week , a growing American tradition dedicated to connecting military families with civilian communities, helping build crucial support networks for the more than 600,000 military families who move each year.

, a growing American tradition dedicated to connecting military families with civilian communities, helping build crucial support networks for the more than 600,000 military families who move each year. Launching the 4+1 Coalition , in partnership with organizations like USAA and PenFed, to address military spouse employment challenges. This initiative enhances job portability, remote work, flexible scheduling, and affordable child care access through collaborations with businesses and local governments.

, in partnership with organizations like USAA and PenFed, to address military spouse employment challenges. This initiative enhances job portability, remote work, flexible scheduling, and affordable child care access through collaborations with businesses and local governments. Creating the Blue Star Neighborhood , the nation’s largest digital community solely focused on supporting military-connected families.

With 11 new chapters on the horizon, Blue Star Families is expanding its nationwide network of support in communities where military families need it most. Driven by a vision to have a chapter in every state and 10-12 chapters overseas, the organization is creating a future where every military family — no matter where the mission takes them — has access to the resources, connections, and community they deserve.

About Blue Star Families

​​Blue Star Families (BSF) is the nation’s largest military and Veteran family support organization. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities with a focus on human-centered design and innovative solutions. Since its founding in 2009, BSF has delivered more than $330 million in benefits, delivering service to more than 1.5 million people each year. For more information, click here.



About Craig Newmark Philanthropies

Craig Newmark is a Web pioneer best known for creating craigslist, which he stepped away from running day-to-day two decades ago. Craig’s full-time philanthropic work focuses on supporting organizations protecting America’s security and democracy. He has given more than $300 million in support of veterans and military families, trustworthy journalism and civic engagement campaigns, cyber security education programs, hunger relief, and pigeon rescue. Craig was influenced by his Sunday School teachers who escaped the Holocaust, set his moral compass, and taught him to treat people like you want to be treated – and how to know when enough is enough. He's not as funny as he thinks he is.

