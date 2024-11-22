Pablo Starr Releases New Single, "Story of Life (Sorrow of Love, Joy of Music)"

Cover Art by Pablo Starr

Exploring the bittersweet intersections of love, loss, and the timeless joy found in memory.

In many ways, this song is a meditation on how memories of love stay with us, like flickers of light we can revisit anytime.” — Pablo Starr

PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic music producer and indie artist Pablo Starr invites listeners into a vibrant, emotive journey with “Story of Life (Sorrow of Love, Joy of Music),” a heartfelt single that marks the beginning of a new chapter in Starr’s multi-dimensional career.

Known as the creator of Fashion Week Online® and a former indie scene regular from Silver Lake to New York City, Starr’s latest work marries the contemplative essence of bossa nova and jazz standards with a modern, electronic twist. Rooted in love's delicate duality of joy and sorrow, “Story of Life” vividly portrays memories and how they come to life in the present moment.

Starr’s intricate lyrics dive into the aftermath of a breakup, capturing the nostalgic sweetness of love remembered and the peace music can bring even amid sadness. Inspired by electronic artists like Daft Punk, as well as bossa nova songwriters like Jobim, the track highlights Starr’s versatility as a musician and storyteller.

“I wanted ‘Story of Life’ to encapsulate that duality of warmth and ache — which are such natural parts of life. It's a celebration of the imagination, and I hope this track resonates with people who have their own stories of love and loss,” says Starr.

Recorded in his Paris studio and completely self-produced, “Story of Life” stands out for its textural depth and careful production, following the release of "Regular Losers," "Glitching on My Coffee Break," and "Heart Under Glass" from his upcoming self-titled project, Pablo Starr.​

"I did the mixing, mastering, production, vocals, performances ....everything on my laptop. But I’m looking to expand my skills as a producer, and I have a masterclass coming up with the legendary Chris Gehringer (Drake, Dua Lipa, etc.) with Mix With the Masters. I’m also a big fan of producers Ian Kirkpatrick and Finneas."

- Pablo Starr

As a celebrated editor in international fashion, Starr’s move to Paris marked a natural evolution for his creative pursuits. This latest track ties into a broader journey: Story of Life is part of an ongoing exploration in Starr’s music that complements his literary ventures, including the upcoming graphic novel Cyberpink®. Each project reflects Starr’s unique perspective on fashion, music, and storytelling.

The Cyberpink graphic novel / musical project, currently building a community for a Kickstarter Pre-Launch, is a futuristic, all-girl band tale of resilience and identity (listen to Cyberpink the band on streaming here).

People interested in supporting the Cyberpink graphic novel or finding out about the project can join the newly launched Cyberpink® Facebook group, sign up to the Cyberpink® Substack, or follow the Kickstarter Pre-Launch! Early birds can save 50% off the Cyberpink® graphic novel bundle here.



About Pablo Starr:

Hailing from New Orleans and having cut his teeth in the much-vaunted Silver Lake, LA music scene, Pablo Starr has had write-ups in SPIN and brushed shoulders with some of LA’s most successful acts.

Now based in Paris as the owner and founder of Fashion Week Online, he's returning to his musical roots with a new project in development, slated for full release in 2025. The first tracks channel influences as diverse as Elvis Costello, Antonio Carlos Jobim, The Beatles, and ‘80s music to create something honest, funny, and musically adventurous.

When not recording and playing music, Pablo can be seen hanging out with his 5lb dog Ava, going to fashion shows, or working on his forthcoming graphic novel Cyberpink. You can follow him on IG @pablo.starr.

Pablo Starr - Story of Life (Sorrow of Love, Joy of Music)

