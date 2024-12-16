Inlac highlights opportunities for European goat cheese in the U.S.

European goat cheeses

MADRID, SPAIN, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2023, Spain exported more than 8,700 tons of cheese -worth more than 105 million euros- to the US, a country that is consolidating its position as one of the world's leading markets for the dairy sector, opening up new opportunities for new references with great personality.European goat's cheeses are attracting all eyes thanks to a high-quality raw material that in many cases comes from native breeds, which make it possible to obtain unique, versatile and delicious cheeses, which are increasingly appreciated in the most demanding international markets, as explained by the Interprofessional Dairy Organization (InLac)."Together with their proven quality, there is such a link to the territories and geographical areas where they are produced, that many of these cheeses are recognised by quality figures in the European Union. From the Canary Islands to La Rioja, passing through Andalusia, Murcia or Extremadura, goat cheese is the result of an ancient tradition. In fact, there is archaeological evidence that suggests that goat cheese was produced in the Iberian Peninsula more than 4,000 years ago", stresses InLac's managing director, Nuria María Arribas.Today, this activity combines tradition and modernity and is consolidated as a driving force for large rural areas in Europe. The production of goat's milk in the European Union reached approximately 2.5 million tons in 2023, while that of cheese of this same species totaled approximately 219 million kilos. The goat census is around 2.3 million animals in Spain, the country with the second largest census in the European Union. In volume, Spain also ranks second in Europe, with 64 million kilos of cheese produced during 2023.As for the European goat's cheeses of Spanish origin, it is worth mentioning the Camerano Cheese -traditional from the Sierra de los Cameros in La Rioja-, through the Ibores Cheese from Extremadura; the Majorero Cheese and the Palmero Cheese both from the Canary Islands or the Payoya goat cheese made in Andalusia with goat's milk from this native breed of the Sierra de Cádiz and the Serranía de Ronda. Underline InLac, promoter of an ambitious three-year promotion and dissemination campaign with EU support " Discover the European Cheestories with cheeses from Spain " to publicize these gastronomic jewels in the US.A particularly relevant cheese -Arribas adds- is Murcia al Vino, made with Murcian goat's milk, which is the most popular of the European goat cheeses of Spanish origin in the USA.Another cheese that is very fashionable in the US market is goat 's roll, a type of cheese made exclusively with goat's milk, recognizable by its cylindrical shape (similar to a roll) and its creamy and unctuous texture on the inside."In general, goat cheeses are rich in protein, calcium, and vitamins A, D and K. They also contain minerals such as potassium, iron, magnesium and phosphorus," explains the managing director of InLac, Nuria María Arribas.Among the characteristics of European goat's cheese, the differential flavor stands out - acidic and slightly spicy. Goat cheeses pair perfectly with salads, jams, nuts or can even be used in hot dishes such as pizzas or gratins. And they are valuable options to combine on cheese boards -continues Arribas- accompanied by wines, beers or waters, or with fruits that enhance their flavor.Spain exports approximately 1,200 tonnes of goat cheese to the United States per year, although the potential for growth, in the opinion of experts, is still immense, according to InLac.

