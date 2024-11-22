Attorney General James Reminds New Yorkers that Selling Pets in Retail Stores Will be Illegal

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today reminded licensed pet dealers with retail stores that selling dogs, cats, and rabbits will be illegal in New York starting on December 15. The pet sale ban is intended to stop dangerous large-scale breeding operations known as “puppy mills,” where animals are often mistreated and suffer from serious health issues. Puppy mills often misrepresent the health of the animals they breed and send retail stores sick pets that then cost families thousands of dollars in veterinary care. Retail pet stores that continue to sell pets after December 15 can face penalties of up to $1,000 per violation. New Yorkers can still adopt pets from duly incorporated humane societies, animal rescues, or licensed breeders.

“Bringing a new pet into a family should be a time of excitement and joy, but often animals from ‘puppy mills’ suffer from serious medical issues and leave families heartbroken over their sick pet and with a heavy bill to pay,” said Attorney General James. “This pet sale ban will help put an end to the dangerous puppy mill to pet store pipeline that endangers pets and costs New Yorkers thousands of dollars in veterinary care. New Yorkers interested in adding a furry friend to their family can still adopt a pet at a human society, animal rescue, or a licensed breeder.”

“This is a great step forward for our four-legged friends as we continue to fight against abusive and inhumane puppy mills,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “We have stood up for the voiceless animals, who deserve respect and compassion and I am grateful the Attorney General intends to vigorously enforce our new law.”

“Stores selling cats, dogs and rabbits will finally face the music this December when that practice must end,” said Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal. “I am immensely proud to be the sponsor of this landmark legislation shutting down the cruel puppy mill pipeline to New York State. This law will spare countless animals the abuse and disease they suffer in puppy mills and will protect consumers as well. However, as with any piece of legislation that upends the status quo, we can anticipate some establishments may employ every imaginable legal trick to evade the law. I am glad that Attorney General James will continue to hold these stores accountable. I look forward to working with her to protect the welfare of our animals and the many New Yorkers who consider them part of their family.”

The Puppy Mill Pipeline Act, co-sponsored by Senator Michael Gianaris and Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal, prohibits retail pet shops from selling, leasing, or transferring ownership of dogs, cats, or rabbits. Pet stores may still partner with registered, nonprofit animal rescue organizations to showcase animals available for adoption. The law allows pet stores to collect reasonable rental fees from rescue groups for space to showcase pets for adoption. Violators of the Puppy Mill Pipeline Act may be subject to enforcement action by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), which could include penalties of up to $1,000 per violation.

Earlier this year, Attorney General James secured $300,000 from a Long Island pet store, Shake A Paw, for hundreds of consumers who were illegally and unknowingly sold sick puppies. An OAG investigation revealed that Shake A Paw falsely advertised sick pets as healthy, failed to disclose the animals’ legitimate medical conditions, misrepresented puppies’ breeds, and refused to reimburse consumers for veterinary bills they incurred because the dogs they purchased were sick. The illnesses and congenital defects in these animals were found to be consistent with puppies that are purchased from puppy mills.