Attorney General James Releases Footage from Investigation into Death of Allan Hoad

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released police body-worn camera and drone footage that her office obtained as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of Allan Hoad, who died on October 21, 2024 following an encounter with members of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Corning Police Department in the town of Cameron, Steuben County.

During the early morning hours of October 21, deputies with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call to check on the welfare of a person at a residence on Angel Road in Cameron. When officers arrived, they encountered Mr. Hoad, who allegedly fired a shotgun at the officers, and then went into the residence. For several hours, officers negotiated with Mr. Hoad in an effort to get him to surrender. Mr. Hoad then left the residence with what appeared to be a long gun and drove his vehicle through a field to a second location. Mr. Hoad then allegedly drove his vehicle toward the officers, colliding with one of the police cars. Officers discharged their service weapons in response, striking Mr. Hoad as he exited his vehicle. Mr. Hoad was transferred to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Officers recovered a shotgun in Mr. Hoad’s vehicle at the scene.

The Office of Special Investigation (OSI) released drone footage and footage from body-worn cameras that officers were equipped with during the incident. The release of this footage follows Attorney General James’ directive that camera footage obtained by her office during an OSI investigation be released to the public to increase transparency and strengthen public trust in these matters.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

The release of this footage is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party in a criminal matter or any opinion as to how or whether any individual may be charged with a crime.

Warning: This video contains content that viewers may find disturbing.