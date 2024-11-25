The Nutrition Technology Platforms Market Is Set To Reach $28.54 Billion By 2028, Growing At A Rate Of 18.4%

Nutrition Technology Platforms Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The nutrition technology platforms market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $28.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

How Rapid Is the Growth of the Nutrition Technology Platforms Market?

In recent years, the nutrition technology platforms market has experienced significant growth, slated to expand from $12.26 billion in 2023 to $14.5 billion in 2024, which indicates a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.3%. This growth in the historical period can be mainly attributed to the rise in health-conscious consumers, increased digitalization, a higher number of smartphone users, rising consumer incomes, and the growth of social media.

Tap into detailed insights of the nutrition technology platforms market here: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19127&type=smp

What Is Expected for the Future of the Nutrition Technology Platforms Market?

The market size of nutrition technology platforms is projected to witness robust growth in the upcoming years. It is set to see a rise to $28.54 billion by 2028 reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.4%. This growth in the forecasted period can be credited to the growing reliance on telehealth services, advancements in nutrigenomics, the rise in blockchain usage for food traceability, a growing demand for AI-driven meal planning, and an increase in chronic diseases. The movement towards noteworthy technological advancements, personalized nutrition, wearable integration, machine learning, and augmented reality forms the significant trends in the forecasted period.

Carve out a place in this rapidly growing market with the full report here: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nutrition-technology-platforms-global-market-report

What are the Key Market Drivers for the Nutrition Technology Platforms Market?

The rising number of lifestyle-related diseases is projected to steer the growth of the nutrition technology platforms market moving forward. Lifestyle-related diseases mostly stem from daily habits and choices such as dietary patterns, physical activity, and smoking. Poor dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, high-stress levels, and excessive consumption of processed foods generally lead to lifestyle-related diseases. Nutrition technology platforms are essential for managing lifestyle-related diseases as they provide personalized, data-driven dietary guidance and tracking tools, which enable individuals to make healthier choices and monitor progress in disease prevention and management.

How Is The Nutrition Technology Platforms Market Segmented?

The nutrition technology platforms market covered in this report is divided by:

- By Product Type: Active Measurement, Standard Measurement

- By Application: Standard Supplements, Disease-Based

- By End-User: Direct-To-consumer, Wellness Centers and fitness centres, Hospitals And Clinics, Institutions

Which Companies Are Making Significant Contributions to the Market?

Key industry players are pushing the growth of the nutrition technology platforms market by developing innovative products, such as web platforms. These platforms support overall health and wellness by offering data-driven insights and user-friendly interfaces. A prime example is Nestle Health Science, who in June 2024, launched the GLP-1 Nutrition platform, designed to provide comprehensive nutritional support for individuals managing their weight. This web platform, which was designed for U.S. consumers, offers complete and personalized care through a vast range of products offered by leading brands.

Browse More Related Reports:

Sports Nutrition Ingredients Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-nutrition-ingredients-global-market-report

Personalized Nutrition Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personalized-nutrition-global-market-report

Complete Nutrition Products Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/complete-nutrition-products-global-market-report

Get To Know More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries and 60+ geographies. The research basis includes 1,500,000 data sets, extensive secondary research and exclusive industry insights from leader interviews.

Get in touch at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas: +1 3156230293

Asia: +44 2071930708

Europe: +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.