Diabetic Socks Market Update 2024 : Projected to Exhibit USD 435.4 Million Revenue by 2026, Claims AMR

The diabetic socks market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The global diabetic socks market size was $292.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $435.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Diabetic Socks Market by Type and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global diabetic socks market size was $292.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $435.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.For people diagnosed with diabetes, cost-effective interventions such blood glucose control, physical activity medication, and control of lipid intake & blood pressure to reduce cardiovascular risks remain the top priorities for diabetes management. Along with preventive measurements, corrective measurements such as use of diabetic socks & and diabetic shoes and continuous monitoring of blood sugar aid to maintain proper blood flow.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6390 Diabetic socks are specially designed socks, which reduce pressure in the foot calf and leg. These socks aid in prevention of blistering on the surface of skin. In addition, diabetic socks curtail moisture accumulation. Diabetic socks are seamless and non-elastic to prevent constriction due to swelling of feet. Furthermore, the seamless design minimizes friction, pain, and neurological discomfort. Anti-microbial property is an important feature of diabetic socks, which aids in prevention of bacterial as well as fungal growth in moisture-prone feet. Material such as bamboo, wool, and charcoal have natural anti-microbial properties, which are extensively used in diabetic socks. In addition, leading players in the diabetic socks industry are now introducing silver or copper threading, which actively combat fungi and bacteria, thus preventing infection and foul odor in feet.Calf length and knee length diabetic socks are most beneficial for individuals having blood circulation issues. In addition, sport diabetic socks are available in ankle length and crew heights offering all the standards and benefits of a diabetic sock. Unlike the skin tone or plain white compression socks, diabetic socks are available in plethora of designs and colors to match with outfits. Furthermore, Merry Jane style and low-cut socks are available in the market to suit specific requirements. Easy availability of the socks in different varieties and styles is expected to augment the diabetic socks market growth.The global diabetic socks market is segmented into type, sales channel, and region. Ob the basis of type, the global diabetic socks market is segregated into across ankle length, calf length, and knee length. By sales channel, it is fragmented into offline channels and online channels. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEAKey Findings of the Study:Calf length diabetic socks was the highest contributor to the global diabetic socks market demand, with $153.4 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $236.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.By sales channel, the offline segment accounted for about 88% of the global diabetic socks market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.1%.The online sales channel is expected to gain wide traction in the upcoming years, owing to venturing of leading market players in the omni-channel distribution channel.North America leads in terms of share, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6390 Some of the key players profiled in the diabetic socks market analysis includeI-RunnerColfax CorporationEuropean Lingerie Group,Orthofeet Inc.Creswell Sock MillsDrew ShoeNishikaa Garments International LLPPantherella International GroupDrew ShopSimcan Enterprises Inc.𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐒 :-𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/handheld-fans-market-A17759 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-rehabilitation-products-market-A16857

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.