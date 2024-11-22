Boat Rental Market Projected to Surpass $31.2 billion by 2031

Boat Rental Market

Increase in the growth of the marine tourism industry, rapid development of online platforms for availing boat rental services,

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $18.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $31.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The Boat Rental Market report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 263 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08443 The report offers detailed segmentation of the global boat rental market based on boat type, boat size, power, activity, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.The increasing awareness for health & fitness has been rapidly surging, thereby encouraging people to take part in sports and recreational activities, such as kayaking, which is one of the major factors propelling the man powered segment. In addition, sport enthusiasts are showing interest toward recreational water sports, including canoeing and rafting, resulting in increased demand for man powered rental boat services. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on technological advancements to innovate man powered watercrafts, which is also expected to fuel the boat rental industry growth in near future.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/boat-rental-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐙𝐢𝐳𝐨𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐮𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐮, 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 & 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭, 𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐨, 𝐆𝐄𝐓𝐌𝐘𝐁𝐎𝐀𝐓 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭 𝐘𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐫, 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐍𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐥, 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐣𝐮𝐦𝐩The growth of the global boat rental market is propelling, due to growth in marine tourism industry across the globe, development of online platforms for availing boat rental services, and shift toward alternative sources of energy & rise in disposable income coupled with purchasing power. However, high cost associated with renting a boat and environmental concerns associated with boating are the factors that hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancement in boats and boat engines is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.Based on boat size, the less than 30 ft segment held the lion's share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The greater than 79 ft segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A08443 Europe is expected to dominate the global boat rental market. Manufacturers in the European region are now venturing into sustainable development and have increased their efforts to produce environment friendly yachts. For instance, Catamaran has made luxury yacht out of 75% recycled material. In addition, the Vaan R4 is made of circular materials that can be recycled at the end of the boat's useful life. The boat also includes natural materials, including the cork, linen, silk alternative lyocell, a plant-based leather substitute, and certified wood. Such efforts not only provide premium luxury but also impart no negative impact on the environment.Based on region, the market across Europe held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08443 The report analyzes these key players in the global boat rental market . These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Robo Taxi Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/robo-taxi-market Smart Railway Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-railway-market Electric Bike Kit Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-bike-kit-market-A10057 Hypercar Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hypercar-market-A06424

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.