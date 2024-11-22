Eastern Cape Rural Development and Agrarian Reform on clothing and textile enterprises

Maralese Nonkonana's eyes lit up as she received two brand-new industrial sewing machines from the Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) on behalf of her cooperative Masiphathisane Clothing at a handover ceremony held in Graaff-Reinet, Beyers Naude Local Municipality yesterday (SUBS: WEDNESDAY 20 NOVEMBER).

This initiative is part of DRDAR’s continued efforts to foster the growth of small business textile enterprises enabling them to produce high-quality garments and generate sustainable income. By providing the necessary tools and support, the DRDAR aims to stimulate job creation and economic development within the province.

Hailing from the small town of Steytlerville in Beyers Naude Municipality with a population of less than 5000, Nonkonana’s fortunes and six other members of the cooperative will change for the better thanks to DRDAR’s generous donation.

“I'm thrilled to receive these sewing machines. They will enable us to take our business to the

next level, create jobs, and contribute to the growth of the local economy.

“Currently we only have one sewing machine in the cooperative and we use that to supply local clients including the local primary school. With these new machines, we will be able to produce more clothing items and hopefully we are going to get more clients now including government departments,” added Nonkonana.

She said to them, the sewing machines are more than just equipment - they're a key to unlocking

her cooperative’s full potential.

Nokholekile Hermans hailed the Department for the donation saying the seven families represented by each member of the cooperative will change for the better.

“We will now be able to send our children to school. These will assist us to feed our families as we will now generate more income,” Hermans said.

Since 2017, the department has supported 976 clothing and textile cooperatives/businesses, benefiting 4,234 individuals. More than R25m has been invested in providing industrial machines and materials to primarily women, youth, and people with disabilities.

In the current financial year, the Department has allocated more than R2,2m for the procurement of sewing machines to support 103 cooperatives across all six districts and two metros in the province.

Speaking at the handover, DRDAR MEC Nonceba Nkontsiwe said the department wanted the beneficiaries to improve the quality of their work and become commercial business people.

“I want to encourage you to move forward and become sustainable because you cannot always depend on government. One day you should open your own shops or supply commercial clothing retail stores” Kontsiwe said.

She added that government wanted to empower women and liberate them from becoming dependent to men. She expressed joy that that most beneficiaries were women, saying this will assist them to grow their enterprises.

