Cuddle Creative Works Launches New Range of Special Effects Equipment and Event Gun Hire

A DJ Confetti Shotgun1

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cuddle Creative Works, a creative and event consultancy division of the Scruffy Dog Creative Group, announces a new collection of Confetti Guns, DJ Shotguns and CO2 Blasters.

Designed for parties or performances:

DJ Confetti Shotgun Pack: The Magic FX DJ Shotgun is an easy-to-use, handheld confetti launcher powered by 9V batteries.

● Confetti Gun Pack: The FX Confetti Gun is designed for DJs and artists. Firing up to three electric confetti or streamer cannons and boasting a battery life of twelve hours.

CO2 Pistol Pack: This CO2 gun releases clouds that can reach up to six metres high. The package contains a CO2 bottle-to-hose connector, providing a secure connection to any CO2 system. It also includes a male-to-female connector for a simple setup.

Commenting on the launch, Cuddle’s Sales Manager, Daniel Leroy, stated: “This new range is very exciting for our business with the potential to take events and performances to the next level.”

