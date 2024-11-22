Cuddle Creative Works Launches New Range of Special Effects Equipment and Event Gun Hire

A DJ Confetti Shotgun1

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cuddle Creative Works, a creative and event consultancy division of the Scruffy Dog Creative Group , announces a new collection of Confetti Guns, DJ Shotguns and CO2 Blasters.Designed for parties or performances: DJ Confetti Shotgun Pack : The Magic FX DJ Shotgun is an easy-to-use, handheld confetti launcher powered by 9V batteries.● Confetti Gun Pack: The FX Confetti Gun is designed for DJs and artists. Firing up to three electric confetti or streamer cannons and boasting a battery life of twelve hours. CO2 Pistol Pack : This CO2 gun releases clouds that can reach up to six metres high. The package contains a CO2 bottle-to-hose connector, providing a secure connection to any CO2 system. It also includes a male-to-female connector for a simple setup.Commenting on the launch, Cuddle’s Sales Manager, Daniel Leroy, stated: “This new range is very exciting for our business with the potential to take events and performances to the next level.”

