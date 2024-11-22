Meat Substitute Market Growing at 8.9% CAGR to Hit USD 18 Billion by 2035: BeyondMeat, Cauldron Foods, etc

Meat substitute market size was valued at $6.6 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $18 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in incidence of diabetes, cancer, and other health disorders boosts health and fitness consciousness among consumers. The adoption of vegetarian foods is on a consistent increase across the world. According to recent studies, 30% of Americans are not only leaving meat off their plates but also seeking out plant-based meat alternatives.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/816

The Meat Substitute market in Asia-Pacific offers lucrative growth opportunities for the operating players. Increase in adoption of western lifestyle and rise in disposable income of consumers majorly drive the Meat Substitute market growth. This region offers potential growth opportunities to the market players for launching innovative meat substitute products. Moreover, countries in Latin America, such as Brazil, would unfold attractive business opportunities, owing to high prevalence of obesity in this region. However, a variety of low-fat meat substitutes are available in the market. Leading players in the food and snack industry offer a variety of meat-based, low-fat meal, and snack products. Lean meats have gained prominence among consumers, owing to increase in health and fitness consciousness. J.B.S. S.A. is amongst the leading players in meat processing industry, offering a wide variety of innovative, low-fat beef, pork, lamb, and other meat products.

Leading Market Players

Amy's Kitchen
BeyondMeat
Cauldron Foods
Garden Protein International, Inc.
Meatless B.V.
VBites Foods Ltd.
MGP Ingredients (U.S.)
Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited
Kellogg Company
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

Buy Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a43c85193364fcbeb06633ae03bf8981

Based on source, the soy-based segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global meat substitute market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to their abundance, low-cost, meat-like texture after hydration, and high amino acid composition. Moreover, the pea-based segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its low risk of allergy, high nutritional value, and enhanced emulsion & foam stabilization abilities.

Request For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/816

The frozen segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on category, the frozen segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourth of the global meat substitute market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Supermarket & hypermarket chains have increased the shelf space dedicated toward frozen meat substitutes, which has notably contributed to the expansion of the meat substitute market. Moreover, the shelf stable segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in demand for shelf-stable meat substitutes.

Europe, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global meat substitute market, owing to huge demand for meat substitute in the region. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The market players have focused on new product development and increase in production capabilities, foreseeing the upcoming demand for meat analog products, which in turn, drives the market growth.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/816

Similar Reports:

Soy Protein Ingredients Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/soy-protein-ingredients-market

Food Hydrocolloids Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-hydrocolloids-market

David Correa
Allied Market Research
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Meat Substitute Market Growing at 8.9% CAGR to Hit USD 18 Billion by 2035: BeyondMeat, Cauldron Foods, etc

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+1 800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Japan Home Accessories Market is Projected to Grow Expeditiously: to Reach USD 12,203.5 Million by 2025, Report
Trends Shaping the Hyaluronic Acid Market: Applications, Type and Regional Forecast, 2030
Latest Report: Cresols Market to See Exponential Growth, Expected to Reach $476.7 Million by 2030
View All Stories From This Author