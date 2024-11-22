Alcoholic Beverage Control Division’s 2nd Annual Scholarships for Seniors Graduating in 2025

Helena – Montana’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Division (ABCD) is a member of the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association (NABCA) and has received an alcohol education award from this organization. NABCA’s mission is to support member jurisdictions in their efforts to protect public health and safety and ensure responsible and efficient systems for beverage alcohol distribution and sales.

ABCD will again award five, one-time, $2,000 scholarships to Montana high school seniors graduating in 2025 who write a short paragraph of 250 words maximum (explaining the design) and come up with an original artwork design dedicated to the question: What does “Alcohol Responsibility Matters” mean to you and your community? The winning designs may be used to create posters, T-shirts, stickers or decals, coasters, billboards, etc.

The original artwork designs will be used to promote the importance of responsible alcohol consumption across Montana. The designs will focus on a consistent theme centered on Montana and the tagline “Alcohol Responsibility Matters”, combining the existing logo with the student’s original design. ABCD hopes to provide community-centered messages reminding individuals 21 and over of the importance of being responsible when consuming alcohol. The design contest/scholarship supports the overall theme of Alcohol Responsibility Matters for Alcohol Awareness year-round.

For more detailed information and the scholarship form, please visit the ABCD’s scholarship webpage, or contact the ABCD Outreach and Education Unit at dorabcd-o&e@mt.gov

