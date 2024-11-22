Automated Optical Inspection Market Forecast, 2021-2030: Key Drivers and Emerging Trends Shaping the Future

Automated Optical Inspection Market

Automated Optical Inspection Market Expected to Reach $3.29 Billion by 2030-Allied Market Research

Increasing demand for automated optical inspection systems in automotive electronics, and miniaturization of printed circuit boards.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research, titled, “ Automated optical inspection market by type, application, and industry vertical: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the global automated optical inspection market size was valued at $0.57 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.29 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.0% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14366 Automated optical inspection (AOI) is the computerized system for visual assessment on a printed circuit board (PCB) where an independent camera filters a gadget that is to be tried for both cataclysmic failure and quality deformities. It is most usually utilized for assembling processes as it is a test strategy that doesn't need any contact. It is executed through different phases of the assembling system which incorporates exposed board investigations, SPI (bind glue assessments), pre-reflows, and post-reflows among different stages. Automated optical inspection empowers a quick and precise assessment of the hardware gathering and specifically printed circuit board guaranteeing the quality of a product manufactured on the production line is ideal and the product is effectively produced with practically no assembling issues. Automated optical inspection systems apply various methods for fault identification in the printed circuit board. One of the strategies is layout coordination which looks at the picture of the printed circuit board and the golden board. Other methods utilized are design coordinating and statistical pattern matching.Significant factors that impact the growth of the automated optical inspection market include significant demand for consumer electronics, automation of electronics manufacturing facilities, and the emergence of surface mount technology. However, the sophisticated infrastructure required to handle large amounts of data hampers the market growth. On the contrary, the emergence of SMART technology is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the automated optical inspection market trends during the forecast period.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A14366 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:The Automated Optical Inspection industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,Daiichi Jitsugyo Asia Pte. Ltd.CyberOpticsOMRON CorporationNordson CorporationViscom AGKOH YOUNG TECHNOLOGY Inc.MIRTEC CO., LTD.Saki CorporationTest Research, Inc.GOPEL electronic GmbH𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬The emergence of coronavirus has become a disastrous issue worldwide. However, it has positively influenced the automated optical inspection industry. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the world had mostly shifted to working and adapting distantly in 2020. This change had consumers scrambling to get their hands on smartphones, PCs, screens, microphones, consoles, cameras, and even gadgets, such as smart coffee makers and advanced foot massagers, which empower them to work anyplace they need and do as comfortably. Homes are bound to get more comfortable as people spending most time indoors has led to increased investments in technology upgrades. This has additionally prompted rising demand for innovative consumer electronics. Consequently, there is an upsurge in demand for automated optical inspection market growth during the pandemic.Region-wise, Asia-Pacific holds a significant share of the global automated optical inspection market. China dominates the market share in this region, owing to the presence of several leading manufacturers in the region. Besides, increasing demand for consumer electronics has also contributed to the growth of automated optical inspection in the region.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14366 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲- In 2020, the 3D segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 23.9% during the automated optical inspection market forecast period.- The consumer electronics and automotive segments together accounted for more than 45.0% of the automated optical inspection market share in 2020.- The assembly phase segment of the automated optical inspection market analysis is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period.- Asia-Pacific contributed a major share in the automated optical inspection market, accounting for more than 45.0% share in 2020.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. 