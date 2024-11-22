Drone Inspection and Monitoring Market 2021-2030: How Innovations are Revolutionizing Infrastructure Maintenance

Drone Inspection and Monitoring Market Size

Drone Inspection and Monitoring Market Expected to Reach $35.11 Billion by 2030-Allied Market Research

Increased demand for safe, accurate inspection & monitoring devices, and rise in technological advancements in drones.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research, titled, “ Drone Inspection and Monitoring Market by Solution, Type, Operation Mode, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030,” the global drone inspection and monitoring market size was valued at $6.44 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $35.11 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.1%. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading revenue contributor toward the drone inspection and monitoring market during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA and Europe.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14422 Drone inspection and monitoring is a drone-based solution that offers aerial inspection and monitoring services. It uses aerial thermal imaging to inspect roofs, walls, and other hard-to-reach areas of a premise. The drone inspection and monitoring platform is leveraging AI to reduce the cost of drone operations by up to 90%.The growth of the global drone inspection and monitoring market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as increased demand for safe & accurate inspection & monitoring devices and the rise in technological advancements in drones. In addition, the surge in usage of drones as remote visual inspection tools for critical infrastructure applications boosts the overall market growth. However, the lack of trained personnel to operate drones for inspection and monitoring applications acts as a major restraint for the global drone inspection and monitoring industry. On the contrary, advances in lidar technology for commercial drones are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the drone inspection and monitoring industry.Moreover, developing nations tend to witness high penetration of drone inspection and monitoring products, especially in the construction & infrastructure, and agriculture sectors, which is anticipated to augment the market growth. Factors such as the emergence of various start-ups in the drone manufacturing sector accelerate the market growth.The global drone inspection and monitoring market is segmented into solution, type, operation mode, application, and region. By solution, the market is classified into platform, software, infrastructure, and services. Depending on the type, the market is categorized into fixed-wing, multirotor, and hybrid. By operation mode, the market is segmented into remotely piloted, optionally piloted, and fully autonomous. Based on application, the market is classified into construction & infrastructure, oil & gas, mining, agriculture, utilities, and others.Region-wise, the drone inspection and monitoring market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2020. However, between 2020 and 2030, the drone inspection and monitoring market growth in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. This is attributed to an increase in demand from emerging economical countries such as India, China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A14422 The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected the market. Business and manufacturing units across various countries were closed, owing to an increase in several COVID-19 cases. Furthermore, partial or complete lockdown has disrupted the global supply chain posing challenges for manufacturers to reach customers.The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the society and economies across the globe. The impact of this outbreak is growing day by day as well as affecting the overall business globally. The crisis has created uncertainty in the stock market and has resulted in falling business confidence, a massive slow down of the supply chain, and increased panic among the customer segments.Asian and European countries under lockdowns have suffered major losses of business and revenue due to the shutdown of manufacturing units. The operations of the production and manufacturing industries have been heavily impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease, which further impacted the growth of the drone inspection and monitoring market.In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the electronics sector, as the production facilities have stalled. Its major impact includes a large manufacturing interruption across Europe and an interruption in Chinese parts exports, which have hindered the growth of the drone inspection and monitoring market.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲- The construction & infrastructure sector is projected to be the major application, followed by agriculture.- Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for more than 68% of the drone inspection and monitoring market share in 2020.- India is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the drone inspection and monitoring market forecast period.- The U.S. was the major shareholder in the North America drone inspection and monitoring market, accounting for approximately 73% share in 2020.- Depending on the operation mode, the optionally piloted segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the fully autonomous segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate shortly.- Region-wise, the drone inspection and monitoring market analysis was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.The key players profiled in the report include American Robotics, Aerovironment Inc., Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc., DJI, Israel Aerospace Industries, Microdrones, Parrot Drones, PrecisionHawk, Trimble Inc., and Yamaha Motor Corp. These players have adopted various strategies such as product launches, acquisition, collaboration, and partnership to strengthen their foothold in the industry.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14422 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. 