Bovine Gelatin Market is Anticipated to Increase at a Stable CAGR over the Forecast Period 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global bovine gelatin market size was valued at $2,811.5 million in 2020, and is expected to garner $6,153.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. Capsule & Tablets form of products held the major share in 2020, and is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.The bovine gelatin market is expected to witness significant growth due to Inclination of consumers towards a healthy lifestyle, and rising demand of collagen peptide and gelatin as a functional ingredient in the food processing industry.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13409 When collagens are partially hydrolyzed, gelatins are formed. In this process, collagen triple helices are broken down into individual strands. This molecular structure is soluble in hot water and jellifies when cooled. Further, hydrolysis of these gelatins leads to the formation of peptides. In this process, the individual strands of protein are broken down into small peptides of amino acids. These peptides are even soluble in cold water, easily digestible, and ready to be absorbed by human body.Rise in awareness of consumers towards the health benefits associated with it coupled with rise in disposable income, alteration of lifestyle, and high adaptation of healthy diet are the major bovine gelatin market trends. Moreover, development of the food & beverage industry furthers augments the growth of the market. However, stringent food regulations, social and religious food norms, and increased awareness towards animal conservation is anticipated to restrict the bovine gelatin market growth.The major factors that drive the growth bovine gelatin market are increase in nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical industries that manufacture drugs utilizing gelatin, increasing awareness about the consumption of nutrition rich food, and growing geriatric population. The high cost of gelatin, which is heavily utilized in the outer covering of capsules and presence of substitute components restrain the market growth.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bovine-gelatin-market/purchase-options Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly in terms of demand for food products such as pasta, noodles, jams, jellies, and ice creams, owing to the usages of gelatin as a stabilizer in these food items. Increase in demand for healthy food and food that is convenient drives the market growth of bovine gelatin, owing to rapidly increasing modernization and changing life styles. The demand for bovine gelatin in the region is also attributed to the increase in demand for cosmetics & personal care products, pharmaceutical products, and food & beverages. Furthermore, rise in demand for packaged foods in countries like such as the U.S. and Canada also increases the demand for bovine gelatin, wherein gelatin is used in packaged food to keep the food stabilized and increase its shelf life.The key players profiled in bovine gelatin market include Bernard Jensen, Darling Ingredients, Gelita, Gelnex, Great Lakes Wellness, Lapi Gelatine Spa, Nitta Gelatin Inc., Tessenderlo Group, Trobas Gelatine BV, and Weishardt.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13409 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

