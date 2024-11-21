H.R. 9750, Natural Disaster Recovery Program Act of 2024

H.R. 9750 would create a Natural Disaster Recovery Fund, to be administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, from which the agency would make grants to state and tribal governments to cover unmet needs following major disasters. Those governments would determine how funds are spent. The bill also would expand the availability of disaster assistance for housing repairs and require several reports related to disaster recovery programs. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9750 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

