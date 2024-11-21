H.R. 9541, POWER Act of 2024

H.R. 9541 would authorize electric utilities that receive disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for emergency power restoration to implement mitigation activities as part of power restoration. Those actions would not disqualify utilities from receiving mitigation assistance under the Public Assistance Program. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9541 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

