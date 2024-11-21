H.R. 9313, Think Differently About Building Accessibility Act

H.R. 9313 would direct the Government Accountability Office to report to the Congress concerning accessibility for people with disabilities in all office buildings controlled by the General Services Administration. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9313 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO estimates that implementing the bill would increase spending subject to appropriation by less than $500,000 over the 2025-2029 period. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

