H.R. 9024, Extreme Weather and Heat Response Modernization Act

H.R. 9024 would require the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to issue guidance for disaster relief programs concerning extreme-temperature events and to consider innovative preparedness and mitigation projects for such disasters in its grantmaking. The bill also would require FEMA to convene an advisory panel to review the definition of incident periods for extreme-temperature events and to issue regulations revising those periods. Finally, the bill would require FEMA to study the effects of extreme-temperature disasters, develop guidance and best practices for responding to such events, and report to the Congress. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9024 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

