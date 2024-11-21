Submit Release
H.R. 6984, a bill to designate the Federal building located at 300 E. 3rd Street in North Platte, Nebraska, as the “Virginia Smith Federal Building,” and for other purposes

H.R. 6984 would designate the federal building located at 300 E. 3rd Street in North Platte, Nebraska, as the Virginia Smith Federal Building. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 6984 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO estimates that implementing the bill would increase spending subject to appropriation by less than $500,000 over the 2025-2029 period. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

