H.R. 6241, FULL Act

H.R. 6241 would require federal agencies that have lease agreements with the General Services Administration (GSA) to annually report to GSA on their monthly use and occupancy rates. Under the bill, agencies would be required to return space to GSA if occupancy falls below 60 percent for six months over any one-year period. Enacting H.R. 6241 could increase direct spending by some agencies that are allowed to use fees, receipts from the sale of goods, and other collections to cover operating costs. CBO estimates that any net changes in direct spending by those agencies would be negligible because most of them can adjust amounts collected to reflect changes in operating costs. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 6241 would have no effect on revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.