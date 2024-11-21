H.R. 8995, Baby Changing on Board Act

H.R. 8995 would require Amtrak trains purchased after the bill’s enactment to include baby-changing tables in all train restrooms that are subject to the requirements of the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990. Because Amtrak is considered a nonfederal entity, CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 8995 would have no effect on the federal budget. The bill would impose a private-sector mandate as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA) that would not exceed the threshold established in UMRA ($200 million in 2024, adjusted annually for inflation). The bill contains no intergovernmental mandates as defined in UMRA.

