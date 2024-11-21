H.R. 8692, The Amtrak Transparency and Accountability for Passengers and Taxpayer Act

H.R. 8692 would require Amtrak to hold open meetings in accordance with current requirements for most federal agencies. Because Amtrak is considered a nonfederal entity, CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 8692 would have no effect on the federal budget. The bill would impose a private-sector mandate as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA) that would not exceed the annual threshold established in UMRA ($200 million in 2024, adjusted annually for inflation). The bill contains no intergovernmental mandates as defined in UMRA.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.