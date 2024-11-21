H.R. 8530, Improving Federal Building Security Act of 2024

H.R. 8530 would require federal agencies to respond within 90 days to recommendations by the Federal Protective Service, within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), concerning building security. Agencies could adopt or reject those recommendations but would need to explain their rejections. The bill would require DHS to track recommendations and responses and to report annually to the Congress concerning all recommendations. Enacting H.R. 8530 could increase direct spending by some agencies that are allowed to use fees, receipts from the sale of goods, and other collections to cover operating costs. CBO estimates that any net changes in direct spending by those agencies would be negligible because most of them can adjust amounts collected to reflect changes in operating costs. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 8530 would have no effect on revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.