H.R. 8505, Household Goods Shipping Consumer Protection Act

H.R. 8505 would allow the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to assess penalties for entities that illegally ship household goods. The bill also would allow states to enforce and collect fines on such entities. As a result, CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 8505 could increase revenues because those penalties are recorded in the budget as revenues. Because the number of entities affected is likely to be small, CBO estimates that the increase in revenues would be less than $500,000 over the 2025-2034 period. CBO estimates that enacting the bill would have no effect on direct spending. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.