H.R. 3149, a bill to designate United States Route 20 in the States of Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and Massachusetts as the “National Medal of Honor Highway,” and for other purposes

H.R. 3149 would designate U.S. Route 20 as the National Medal of Honor Highway. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 3149 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO estimates that implementing the bill would increase spending subject to appropriation by less than $500,000 over the 2025-2029 period. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.