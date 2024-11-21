H.R. 2892, WARN Act

H.R. 2892 would require the Government Accountability Office within 18 months of enactment to study and report on the effectiveness of the nation’s weather emergency alert systems. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 2892 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO estimates that implementing the bill would increase spending subject to appropriation by less than $500,000 over the 2025-2029 period. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

