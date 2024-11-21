H.R. 1720, Ocean Pollution Reduction Act II

H.R. 1720 would allow the Point Loma Wastewater Treatment Plant in San Diego, California, to discharge water without applying for an exemption from the secondary treatment standards of the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System if plant meets certain conditions specified in the bill. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 1720 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

