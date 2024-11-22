Asia Pacific Preventive Vaccines Market to Exceed USD 63.11 Billion by 2032, Registering a Robust CAGR of 13.07%
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟎.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating the market to surpass 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟔𝟑.𝟏𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. The market is anticipated to expand at a robust 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟑.𝟎𝟕% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
This remarkable growth is attributed to increasing government-led immunization programs, rising public awareness regarding vaccine-preventable diseases, and advancements in vaccine development technologies. The prevalence of infectious diseases, coupled with strong investments in healthcare infrastructure across emerging economies in the region, further accelerates market demand.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:
𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬: Several countries in Asia Pacific have implemented extensive vaccination programs to combat diseases such as influenza, hepatitis, and cervical cancer.
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Innovations in vaccine formulations and delivery systems, including mRNA and vector-based vaccines, are driving adoption.
𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠: A growing middle-class population and increasing access to healthcare services are propelling vaccine uptake in the region.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Bharat Biotech
• CanSino Biologics
• Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
• GlaxoSmithKline PLC
• Novavax Inc.
• BioNTech
• Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd
• Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
• Moderna
• Johnson & Johnson
• Merck & Co.
• Pfizer Inc.
• Sanofi SA
• Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd
• Sinovac
• Other prominent players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Conjugate Vaccines
• Inactivated Vaccines
• Subunit and Polysaccharide Vaccines
• Live Attenuated Vaccines
• Messenger RNA (mRNA) Vaccines
• Nucleic Acid Vaccines
• Viral Vector Vaccines
• Recombinant Vaccines
• Toxoid Vaccines
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Bacterial Diseases
• Viral Diseases
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Intramuscular
• Subcutaneous
• Oral Administration
• Intra Venous
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩
• Adult
• Pediatric
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Vaccination Centers
• Academic & Research Institutes
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
