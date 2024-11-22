United States Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market to Reach USD 3,312.40 Million by 2032 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 (𝐑𝐅) 𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at USD 1,296.97 million in 2023, is set to experience substantial growth, with projections indicating it will reach USD 3,312.40 million by 2032. This expansion, driven by a CAGR of 11.24% during the forecast period of 2024–2032, reflects the growing adoption of RF ablation technologies across various medical applications.
Radiofrequency ablation devices are gaining traction as minimally invasive solutions for treating chronic pain, cardiovascular conditions, and cancer. Their ability to precisely target affected tissues while minimizing harm to surrounding areas makes them an increasingly popular choice for healthcare providers and patients alike.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬
𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬: Conditions such as arthritis, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders are on the rise, driving the need for advanced treatment options like RF ablation.
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Innovations in device precision, portability, and safety have made RF ablation devices more effective and accessible.
𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬: The demand for procedures with shorter recovery times, reduced complications, and less pain has boosted the adoption of RF ablation in the United States.
𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬: Favorable reimbursement structures for RF ablation treatments are encouraging broader acceptance in healthcare systems.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐒 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐀𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• AngioDynamics
• Arthrex
• AtriCure
• Baylis Medical
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Bramsys Indústria e ComércioLtda
• C. R. Bard
• Cosman Medical, Inc.
• ENDO-FLEX GmbH
• Epimed International
• Halyard Health
• Hologic
• Inomed Medizintechnik GmbH
• Johnson & Johnson
• Medtronic
• SFM Medical Devices GmbH
• Smith & Nephew
• St. Jude Medical
• Stryker
• Sutter Medizintechnik GmbH
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Capital Device
• RF Energy Generators
• Circumferential Ablation Catheters
• RFA Balloon Catheter
• RFA Focal Catheters
• RFA Endoscopic Catheters
• Irrigated Tip RFA Catheters
• Electrode Catheters
• Conventional RFA Catheters
• Others
• Disposable Equipment
• Cannulas
• RFA Needles
• Reusables
• Probes
• Electrodes
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Surgical Oncology
• Adrenal Gland Cancer
• Breast Cancer
• Bone Cancer
• Kidney Cancer
• Liver Cancer
• Lung Cancer
• Pancreas Cancer
• Thyroid Cancer
• Others
• Cardiology & Cardiac Rhythm Management
• Atrial Fibrillation
• Cardiac Arrhythmia
• Others
• Cosmetology
• Gynaecology
• Uterine Fibroids
• Others
• Pain Management
• Neck Pain
• Shoulder Pain
• Upper & Lower Back Pain
• Knee Pain
• Facial Pain
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Others
