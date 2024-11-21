Man Sentenced to Nine Years in Federal Prison for Detonating an Explosive Device Outside the Alabama Attorney General’s Office

Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert, 27, of Irondale, Alabama, was sentenced today to nine years in prison for the malicious use of an explosive device outside of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office in Montgomery.

“Kyle Calvert attacked the Alabama Attorney General’s Office with a shrapnel-filled explosive and then fled the scene, but this sentence ensures he will not escape accountability for his crime,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Acts of violence like this one against our public institutions endanger public servants and entire communities, and they must not be tolerated. I am grateful to the FBI, ATF, and our state and local law enforcement partners for ensuring accountability for this attack, and for the work they do every day to protect our communities.”

“Today’s sentencing is the final step holding Kyle Calvert accountable for detonating a shrapnel-filled explosive device outside a public office in downtown Montgomery,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “This case demonstrates the FBI’s continued commitment to working with our partners to bring to justice anyone who attempts violence to injure or intimidate members of our community.”

“Today’s sentencing shows that any attack on America’s justice system, and on the civil servants and public officials who serve our communities and country, will not be tolerated,” said Director Steven Dettelbach of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). “The sentence handed down today reflects not only the severity of the crime, but also ATF’s commitment to working with our federal, state, and local partners to hold those who attack American institutions accountable.”

“This prosecution would not have been possible if not for the coordinated efforts of numerous federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kevin Davidson for the Middle District of Alabama. “Working together, investigators and analysts were able to identify Calvert as a suspect and ensure he was held accountable for his attempt to intimidate public officials and create chaos.”

According to the plea agreement and other court documents, during the early morning hours of Feb. 24, 2024, Calvert placed an explosive device outside of the Alabama Attorney General's Office in downtown Montgomery. During his plea hearing, Calvert admitted to manufacturing the device and to using nails and screws as shrapnel. After positioning the explosive device near the Attorney General’s Office, Calvert lit its fuse and left the area. No injuries were reported. Before planting and detonating the device, Calvert placed stickers with graphics advocating for various political ideologies on various downtown buildings. Some stickers included the phrase “Support your local antifa.” As reflected in the plea agreement, Calvert claims he has no affiliation with antifa. Law enforcement arrested Calvert on April 10, 2024.

The FBI investigated the case with assistance from the ATF.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Russell T. Duraski and Brett J. Talley for the Middle District of Alabama prosecuted the case.