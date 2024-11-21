Two Men Sentenced for Illegally Smuggling Juvenile Eels from Puerto Rico

Two Dominican nationals were sentenced for smuggling juvenile American eels from Puerto Rico.

On Nov. 14, U.S. District Court Judge Aida M. Delgado-Colon for the District of Puerto Rico sentenced Simon De la Cruz Paredes, 56, to 24 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release. Today, Judge Delgado-Colon sentenced Saul Enrique José De la Cruz, 39, to 24 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Paredes and De la Cruz spent months harvesting juvenile American eels (Anguilla rostrata), also known as glass eels, in the rivers around Levittown, Puerto Rico. Once they caught the eels, the defendants kept them alive with an oxygenation system while a boat was built to travel back to the Dominican Republic. On Feb. 21, both defendants left Puerto Rico bound for the Dominican Republic in a boat that contained 30 kilograms of glass eels, a handgun and 850 rounds of ammunition. Paredes and De La Cruz stated that they intended to sell the eels in the Dominican Republic, after which the fish would be shipped to Asia.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) intercepted Paredes and De la Cruz about 40 miles off the coast of Puerto Rico. The men refused to stop their boat and USCG was obligated to neutralize the vessel’s engines, after which the defendants were arrested and indicted.

Paredes and De la Cruz both previously pleaded guilty to smuggling the eels in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 554 and trafficking in illegal wildlife in violation of the Lacey Act. De la Cruz also pleaded guilty to failing to heave to when ordered to stop by the Coast Guard. According to court documents, the juvenile eels were worth at least $132,000 and would be worth more than $1 million once raised to adulthood.

“Eels are a highly sought-after food source, including for sushi,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “Juvenile or glass eels are key to this food production. Unfortunately, they are often illegally harvested, which has already decimated their numbers in Japan and Europe, and which is also having a profound effect on the American eel population. That is why we will vigorously prosecute individuals or entities caught illegally harvesting glass eels.”

“The illegal trafficking of wildlife threatens the survival of many endangered species,” said U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow for the District of Puerto Rico. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office has made it a priority to protect our natural resources. The environmental protection laws protect the animals, resources, and habitats within Puerto Rico.”

“American juvenile eels can be traded legally, but they are also subject to poaching and international trafficking,” said Assistant Director Edward Grace of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement. “These defendants would clearly stop at almost nothing in pursuit of their illegal activities, which harm natural resources and economies. The sentencing of these individuals highlights the effectiveness and persistence of investigators, who work tirelessly to seek justice.”

“We work closely with our joint enforcement partners to detect and identify potential illegal activity related to the Lacey Act,” said Acting Assistant Director Paige Casey of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s Office of Law Enforcement Southeast Division. “Through our partnerships, we are able to successfully prosecute and convict individuals, such as in this case, who illegally harvest and traffic marine wildlife that could disrupt our fair trade market.”

“These two convictions highlight the collective and unwavering resolve of our Coast Guard and sister U.S. law enforcement agencies to protect the living marine resources and hold transnational smuggling organizations accountable,” said Capt. Luis J. Rodriguez, Commander of USCG’s Sector San Juan. “As one of our most sensitive missions, we must continue to generate awareness of the impacts smugglers are having in eradicating eel populations around the globe. Now, the juvenile American eel population is being targeted at home, we must remain vigilant as a service and a nation to this threat.”

The American eel is a species of fish native to the Eastern United States and the Caribbean. The American eel is a “catadromous” species, meaning that it reproduces in saltwater systems and matures in fresh water (riverine) systems. American eel eggs hatch in the Atlantic Ocean’s Sargasso Sea, after which ocean currents carry the juvenile eels along the eastern American coast. Tidal fluctuations then wash the eels into freshwater river systems, including the rivers of Puerto Rico, after which they migrate upstream. Once a glass eel matures, it will return to the Sargasso Sea in order to spawn.

Because American eels have not been successfully bred in captivity, the commercial market is concentrated on the juvenile glass eel stage. Once captured, glass eels are typically sold to aquaculture facilities in Asia, where they are raised into adults and sold for foods including for sushi as unagi. The fishing pressure on juvenile eels has contributed to record low population numbers.

NOAA and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Offices of Law Enforcement are leading the investigation as part of the Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands Environmental Crimes Task Force, along with USCG and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The Puerto Rico Police Bureau, Joint Forces of Rapid Action (FURA) and Puerto Rico Department of Natural and Environmental Resources also provided valuable assistance.

Senior Trial Attorney Patrick M. Duggan of the Environment and Natural Resources Division’s Environmental Crimes Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney and Environmental Litigation Coordinator Seth A. Erbe for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico are prosecuting the case.