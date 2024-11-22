Daeshin MC Co., Ltd. Unveils Its Clean Solutions Creating Pleasant Indoor Environments from Industrial Sites to Public Facilities

SEOUL, KOREA, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daeshin MC Co., Ltd., a South Korean environmental solutions specialist, manufactures, is proud to unveil its clean solutions. The company supplies and exports globally a diverse range of environmental solution products. With 30 years of expertise, the company offers modular suction mats like 'Solecheck' that prevent indoor infiltration of fine dust and pollutants in industrial sites, public spaces, and facilities. Additionally, Daeshin MC provides the 'Shoe Sole Cleaner' (wet type) for cleaning shoe soles, the automatic trolley wheel cleaning system 'Caster Cleaner' to maintain cleanliness at work sites, and the 'DS-Oil Separator,' which automatically separates and discharges vegetable and animal-based oil to prevent pipeline blockages and water pollution.





Photos of Collected Dust After Installing Modular Suction Mats at Entrance Floors

Daeshin MC's first product, the "Modular" shoe dust suction mat 'Solecheck,' automatically vaccumes dust and foreign substances from shoe soles as users walk over the mat, preventing indoor contamination and maintaining a pleasant indoor air quality. Dust and dirt collected from shoes are gathered by a dust collector, ensuring that harmful indoor substances no longer linger in the air. Solecheck is the world's first modular-structured product, allowing anyone to easily replace or repair faulty modules, making maintenance, repairs, and replacements convenient. This innovative feature has garnered high praise.

The company's second product, the 'Caster Cleaner,' is equipment designed to block indoor contamination from trolley wheels used in various industrial settings such as factories, hospitals, and logistics warehouses. Essential for preventing indoor pollution, the Caster Cleaner automatically cleans wheels to maintain a clean indoor environment. It efficiently removes contaminants through a sludge discharge and recycling system, and after cleaning, the trolley automatically moves forward, enhancing user convenience. Customized designs tailored to site requirements enable widespread application across diverse environments. Certified to achieve 99.9% cleaning efficiency by accredited institutions and incorporating patented contamination prevention technology, this equipment maintains a clean working environment and contributes to improving indoor air quality.

Daeshin MC's third product, the 'Shoe Sole Cleaner (Wet Type),' features brushes that move automatically forward and backward to wash shoe soles with water and cleaning agents. Shoe soles harbor the highest concentration of bacteria, and this equipment effectively prevents the spread of harmful bacteria to various areas. The difference before and after cleaning is unmistakable.

The company's fourth product, the 'DS-Oil Separator,' automatically separates oil from wastewater generated during food preparation and manufacturing processes with a separation rate of up to 99.6%, preventing sewer blockages and unpleasant odors. This equipment is receiving significant attention in food factories and the food service industry. The need for 'DS-Oil Separator' is steadily increasing in large food chains, military mess halls, and public catering facilities, which is crucial in creating a sustainable environment by reducing discharge pollution. Daeshin MC's 'DS-Oil Separator' separation technology prevents environmental contamination by separating water and oil. This technology protects marine environments, and the processed oil undergoes further refinement for use as recyclable resources.

Choi Young-hwan, CEO of Daeshin MC, stated, "Our products have been recognized for their technological prowess, being selected as world-class and innovative products. We aim to become a global company that improves indoor air quality and creates comfortable environments in industrial sites, public spaces, and facilities worldwide."

About Daeshin MC

Daeshin MC is committed to enhancing health and improving living environments through innovative and sustainable solutions. Recognizing the growing importance of environmental protection in daily life, the company develops products designed to create cleaner, healthier spaces. To know more, please contact +82-10-6707-0156.

Social Links

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@corp.daeshinmc7691

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yoona-choi-0156/

Media Contact

Brand: DAESHIN MC CO., LTD

Contact: Media Team

Email: dsclean@dsclean.co.kr

Website: http://www.daeshinmc.co.kr/en/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.