Air Force Reserve senior enlisted advisor inducted into Puerto Rican Veterans Hall of Fame

Command Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Reserve Command and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the Air Force Reserve Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez was inducted into the Puerto Rican Distinguished Veterans Hall of Fame, Nov. 15.

This honor recognizes Nuñez’s extensive military service and significant achievements throughout his career serving in the U.S. Air Force. Pushed by his family’s military legacy, Nuñez’s story is one of commitment, hard work and heritage.

“My families just served,” Nuñez explained while describing his reasons to join. “Both of my uncles served during Vietnam. They both served in the Army and then that inspired my brother to join the Army, and he did 20-plus years … So, I would not have joined the Air Force if my brother had not pushed me.”

Nuñez attributes much of his success to his Puerto Rican heritage and pride. Raised in a family emphasizing hard work and dedication, he was inspired by his family members who served in the U.S. military.

"If you know one thing about Puerto Ricans, it's that we're proud people. When one of our own achieves something, the whole island feels like they've made it," Nuñez said. This pride has guided him throughout his military journey and into his current role as a senior leader.

Growing up in New York with Puerto Rican roots, Nuñez faced several challenges, including academic and financial obstacles. He pushed through and completed high school through the General Education Development program. Nuñez credits his mother with instilling a strong work ethic and a commitment to overcoming adversity.

”Whatever you do, be the very best at it. Your last name is Nuñez, which means something," Nuñez’s mom used to tell him.

“I think joining the Air Force was probably the most significant thing that’s happened [to me],” Nuñez explained. He continued by describing how the impact of his recruiter, then-Senior Airman Eddie Ramos, was integral in his ability to serve, and reach the pinnacle of the enlisted corps.

In 1999, Air Force recruiting policy stipulated that members with a GED must earn college credits to enlist. Ramos helped Nuñez get Pell grants and other aid to pay for college to ensure Nuñez was eligible to enlist.

“I saw a lot of you in me, a young Puerto Rican kid from New York … life isn’t always easy, and I felt you needed a break and it’s the same thing I needed when I joined,” Ramos said to Nuñez back then.

This principle became a core part of his approach to his career, motivating him to excel in every role, and to take care of the people around him, regardless of their circumstances.



“If you work hard and you represent yourself to the best of your abilities, everything else comes from that,” Nuñez said. “Everything else is secondary. I feel like the people who achieve things in life – it’s not because they wanted to get there; it’s because they, in the moment, did the very best that they could then … You said you were going to do this thing, so do it to the very best of your ability and don’t look back.”

Nuñez started his career as an avionics technician working on F-15 Eagle fighter jets before retraining in air transportation, where he discovered his passion and a profound sense of purpose.

“Not every job is right for everyone,” Nuñez said. “I ultimately retrained into air transportation. I loaded aircraft, worked in the cargo warehouse and built pallets, did load plans and had an amazing 20-year career being a “port dog” … I started in avionics, but I found my calling as a port dog.”

Nuñez would go on to serve in several aerial port positions, executing and leading air transportation operations. He would also deploy to various locations in support of Operations Enduring Freedom, Inherent Resolve and Freedom’s Sentinel.

Now, in his current role his insight, perspective and guidance directly affects the welfare, morale, discipline, readiness and warfighting capability of enlisted Air Force Reservists serving around the globe.

Nuñez views his service as a means of honoring Puerto Rico and its values. He believes Puerto Ricans' dedication to the military reflects their commitment to their heritage and the United States.

"Puerto Ricans are just as proud to serve and defend America and the Constitution as anyone else in the country," he emphasized. "When we serve, we understand where our allegiance lies, but we also carry that heritage with us, serving with honor and pride."

His induction into the Puerto Rican Distinguished Veterans Hall of Fame is a recognition of his career and an acknowledgment of his family's legacy and the culture he embodies.

"It’s not about representing me,” Nuñez said. “It's about representing the people of Puerto Rico — the three million who live on the island and the over five million Puerto Ricans living in the U.S.”

Nuñez hopes his recognition will inspire younger generations, particularly those of Puerto Rican descent, to see their heritage as a source of strength.

"I hope there's a kid in the Air Force just like me who sees this and thinks, 'That's an awesome achievement,'" he added. “If they can see themselves in me, as a kid from Puerto Rico, they can think ‘If he can achieve all those things, then why not me.’”

With this honor, Nuñez encourages others to "embrace your heritage," viewing it as central to one's values and strengths.