Coquille Indian Tribe and State of Oregon come together for emergency preparedness exercise and demonstration

Earlier today Tribal, county, state and local partners gathered for an emergency preparedness exercise and demonstration. These partners worked together to set up components of an Evacuation Assembly Point (EAP). An EAP is a short-term, designated location used after emergencies like the Cascadia earthquake and tsunami. It serves as a staging area where people can gather while emergency responders work to access impacted regions and facilitate evacuation.

The EAP equipment was purchased by the Oregon Department of Human Services’ Office of Resilience and Emergency Management. The Coquille Indian Tribe has graciously agreed to store this equipment on their land. The supplies are housed in metal shipping containers and include food, water, tents, and medical supplies to support up to 100 people at the EAP for two weeks.

“The Coquille Indian Tribe is excited to be able to take on this responsibility which highlights what is possible when two sovereign entities work together for the common good,” Chair Brenda Meade said. “This is a great example of the Coquille’s desire to be a leader in our community and to highlight the spirit of Potlatch, and it emphasizes the importance of these partnerships to ensure we are prepared to support our Tribal citizens and our neighboring residents in Southwest Oregon when the need arises.”

This is the third set of EAP equipment that OREM has deployed on the Oregon Coast. Additional EAP locations are situated at the Tillamook Municipal Airport and Newport Airport, both of which are pre-designated sites for transporting individuals out of immediate disaster zones.

“Coastal communities are a priority for housing EAP equipment because data indicates they are most likely to be cut off from the rest of the state in the aftermath of a Cascadia earthquake,” said Ed Flick (he/him), Director of the Oregon Office of Resilience and Emergency Management (OREM). “I’m grateful to the Coquille Indian Tribe for hosting this exercise and for their willingness to stage this EAP equipment for the Tribal members and their neighbors. As the lead state agency responsible for mass care and shelter in disaster situations, it's essential for us to ensure local communities have fast access to critical supplies that can immediately support their needs in times of crisis.”

In addition to the EAP demonstration, several mass care demonstrations were conducted: