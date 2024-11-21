Dycom Industries, Inc. To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced today that Dan Peyovich, President and incoming CEO, and Drew DeFerrari, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming institutional investor conferences:

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 –Wells Fargo 8th Annual TMT Summit, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Mr. Peyovich will present in a fireside chat format at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT. Additionally, senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 – Bank of America 2024 Leveraged Finance Conference, Boca Raton, FL

Mr. DeFerrari will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

Thursday, December 5, 2024 – UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference, Palm Beach, FL

Mr. Peyovich will present in a fireside chat format at 8:50 a.m. ET. Additionally, senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

Monday, December 9, 2024 – UBS Global Media and Communications Conference, New York, NY

Mr. Peyovich will participate in a panel at 3:00 p.m. ET available to live attendees titled “FTTH Panel: Deployment kicking into high gear”. Additionally, senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 – Raymond James 2024 TMT and Consumer Conference, New York, NY

Mr. Peyovich will present in a fireside chat format at 3:00 p.m. ET. Additionally, senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

The fireside chat presentations referenced above will be live audio webcasted and accessible from the Events and Presentations section of Dycom’s Investor Center website at https://dycomind.com/investors. A replay of each webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the live event.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

For more information, contact:

Callie Tomasso, Vice President Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com

Phone: (561) 627-7171

