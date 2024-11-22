Justice for Children Announces 2025 Child Abuse Victim’s Legal Training Program

Justice for Children is renovating its training for attorneys and expanding its training to include professionals that serve children and child abuse victims.

Justice for Children is excited to provide legal professionals the foundational knowledge necessary to both navigate child abuse cases in the system and protect these children from further abuse.” — Randy Burton, Founder and Board President

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justice for Children Announces 2025 Child Abuse Victim’s Legal Training ProgramJustice for Children announces the 2025 Justice for Children Child Abuse Victim’s Legal Training Program.Justice for Children is renovating its training for pro bono attorneys and, for the first time, expanding its training to include professionals that serve children and child abuse victims.“Justice for Children believes that one of the best ways to prevent child abuse from reoccurring is giving those professionals within the legal system the necessary tools to help defend these children, and that starts with education. Understanding how child abuse cases work and where the system can fail is vital for legal professionals in their efforts to keep kids safe,” said Cara Nunnally, Staff Attorney at Justice for Children.JFC’s training of the local legal community will consist of in-person and virtual training seminars put on by Justice for Children’s lawyers regarding child abuse law within the criminal and family court systems and be tailored to the specific audience to discuss the impact those individuals could have on protecting abused children within their respective fields.The training agenda will consist of pertinent child abuse law and legislative updates, how a typical child abuse case moves through the family and criminal courts, the hurdles inherent within these legal systems and the challenges of keeping a child safe, case studies in which abused children have slipped through the cracks of these systems and how JFC and training participants can help protect these children. Cycle of violence dynamics, criminal investigation techniques and resources and dispelling common misconceptions about child abuse will be discussed as well as strategies to attend to these issues.“Justice for Children is excited to provide legal professionals the foundational knowledge necessary to both navigate child abuse cases in the system and protect these children from further abuse”, Randy Burton, Founder and Board President, Justice for Children.Hybrid trainings (in-person and virtual) will be available in spring, summer and fall of 2025. Specific dates will be announced after the first of the year. Please email info@justiceforchildren.org to get on the related emailing list. CLE credits will be available.This program is funded by a generous grant from the Texas Bar Foundation. Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $28 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation's largest charitably funded bar foundation.Founded by our Board Chair, Randy Burton, 37 years ago, Justice for Children is unique among children’s charities in that we provide advocacy to abused children and those family members who may be seeking protective custody or need help navigating the complex and, frequently, incompetent, disinterested, or overwhelmed state agencies and courts.For more information, press only:Lisa Mikosh(713) 225-4357info@justiceforchildren.orgFor more information on Justice for Children:

