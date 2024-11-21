Public Hearing on Re-Adopting Fis 602.12 Regarding Lobster Legal Length, and Re-Adopting Fis 603.01 and Adopting Fis 604.05 Regarding River Herring

CONTACT:

Marty Mobley (603) 271-1138

November 21, 2024

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing on river herring rules on Monday, December 9, at the Urban Forestry Center, 45 Elwyn Road, Portsmouth, NH. The hearing will begin at 6:00 p.m.

This proposal will modify existing rules to set a new legal length for lobster and modify existing rules and adopt new rules to allow for a regulated season on river herring. Proposed changes include:

Sets a new minimum length of 3 5/16 inches for lobster taken, effective July 1, 2025, pursuant to federal regulations.

Opening the season for the harvesting of river herring with the exception of the period between sunrise on Wednesday and sunrise on Thursday each week.

Requiring that any river herring harvested or trapped during these proposed 24-hour closed periods be immediately released.

Closing the Cocheco River for the taking of any river herring.

The public is invited to attend to provide feedback or submit comments via e-mail to: comments@wildlife.nh.gov. The proposed rules can be viewed ahead of the meeting by visiting https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/legislative/proposed-rules.html.