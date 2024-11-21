Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,833 in the last 365 days.

Dillard’s, Inc. Announces Special Dividend of $25.00 Per Share and Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) (the “Company” or “Dillard’s”) announced that the Board of Directors declared a special dividend of $25.00 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The special dividend is payable January 6, 2025 to shareholders of record as of December 13, 2024.

In a joint statement, Dillard’s Chief Executive Officer, William Dillard, II and President Alex Dillard shared, “We are pleased to announce a $25.00 special dividend today, the largest in Dillard’s history. Rewarding shareholders is important to us, particularly because the majority of our shareholders are also our associates. Their exceptional efforts and our loyal customers have helped make today’s announcement possible. Today is another great day at Dillard’s.”

The Company also announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable February 3, 2025 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2024.

CONTACT:
Julie Johnson Guymon, C.P.A.
501-376-5965
julie.guymon@dillards.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dillard’s, Inc. Announces Special Dividend of $25.00 Per Share and Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more