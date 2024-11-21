Attorney General Ford Announces Publication of Know Your Rights Documents to Help Immigrant Communities Stay Informed

Las Vegas, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced the publication of two “Know Your Rights” documents on the Office of the Attorney General’s website to keep immigrants and employers of immigrants informed of their legal rights.

“Nevada's immigrant population keeps our state’s economy productive, its culture unique and its communities representative of what it means to be American,” said AG Ford. “I know that many in our immigrant communities are concerned about the current rhetoric in our political climate, and I want to stress that as long as I am attorney general, their constitutional rights will be protected. However, it is important that members of these communities know their legal rights on the ground so they may protect themselves from unlawful actions.”

“Similarly, our office wants to provide needed information to employers on how best to protect themselves and their employees in response to the president-elect's rhetoric threatening workplace raids," continued AG Ford. "I encourage anyone who believes their constitutional rights have been violated to file a complaint with my office.”

The first publication outlines the rights individuals have when they have been stopped by police or immigration officers, including what information an officer may lawfully ask for, an individual’s right to remain silent and an individual’s right to both an attorney and an interpreter. The document outlines several scenarios, including what immigrants should know if an officer comes to their home or stops them in their vehicle.

The second publication provides information to employers on how to deal with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a Form I-9 audit and what rights their employees have. It also outlines additional immigration information and rights resources.

The documents, attached here, are available in both English and Spanish and can be found on the Office of the Attorney General’s website at https://ag.nv.gov/Hot_Topics/Hot_Topics/.