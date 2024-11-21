RAINN Responds to Matt Gaetz Withdrawing His Name From Consideration for Attorney General

Washington, D.C., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAINN released the following statement after former Rep. Matt Gaetz announced that he has withdrawn from consideration to be Attorney General:

“Make no mistake that this decision was in response to survivors and advocates using their voices to demand accountability, and because of the courage of members of Congress who refused to endorse this pick,” said Scott Berkowitz, RAINN president and founder. “RAINN called for the sex trafficking allegations against Gaetz to be thoroughly investigated since this nomination was announced. We could not reconcile the Justice Department — the department responsible for providing survivors with avenues for justice — being led by an alleged abuser of women. RAINN heard you, Matt Gaetz heard you, and survivors will not be silenced.”

“For the other nominees facing allegations of sexual assault: We ask the relevant Senate committees to gather and consider all the facts before voting on any such nomination,” said Berkowitz. “Sexual assault happens to someone in the U.S. every 68 seconds. It occurs in our places of business, our schools, our doctors’ offices; urban or rural, in private and in public. Every single political appointee will have to confront their role in sexual assault response, prevention and recovery. And it starts now.”

“This is not the end,” said Jennifer Simmons Kaleba, vice president of communications for RAINN. “Mr. Gaetz may have stepped down, but he is not the only nominee facing sexual assault allegations. We’re seeing what survivors already know—when individuals, especially those nominated for some of the highest public offices in our nation, are accused of sexual assault and are promoted without fully considering the allegations, everyone suffers. Not only does this reinforce the important role the Senate plays in vetting and voting on nominations, it underscores how critical it is that survivors speak up, speak out and be heard. Change is possible — we saw it happen today.”

For any survivors for whom this is a difficult time, RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline stands ready with free, confidential, 24/7 support for survivors and their loved ones in English and in Spanish at 800.656.HOPE (4673) and hotline.RAINN.org.”

(Note: Berkowitz and Simmons Kaleba are available for reaction, comment and interview)

About RAINN

RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN also carries out programs to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, help organizations improve their sexual assault prevention and response programs, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, free, confidential help is available 24/7 by calling 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visiting hotline.RAINN.org.

Erinn Robinon Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) 8133351418 media@rainn.org

