BusPatrol Recognized Among Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Lorton VA, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BusPatrol, the nation’s most deployed school bus stop-arm safety solution, announced its recognition on the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a list that recognizes the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ celebrates the most innovative companies driving growth and technological advancement across diverse industries. BusPatrol’s rapid growth is powered by its advanced safety technology, continuous innovation, and focus on making a lasting impact through public safety.

Founded in 2017, BusPatrol is a technology company with a public safety mission. It partners with municipalities, school districts, and law enforcement agencies to modernize school bus fleets with innovative, cloud-connected safety solutions. The company has developed an industry-leading, end-to-end managed system for capturing and processing “stop-arm violations”—when vehicles fail to stop for school buses while students are getting on and off.

Beyond stop-arm enforcement, BusPatrol enhances fleet safety with internal cameras, telematics data, and predictive analytics that provide school districts with real-time insights. As the market leader, BusPatrol is the most trusted and scalable solution in the industry and continues to set the standard for safety technology in the school transportation sector.

“We’re extremely proud of our growth and the impact we’ve made over the past few years,” said Justin Meyers, President and Chief Innovation Officer at BusPatrol. “Our mission to enhance public safety through advanced technology has allowed us to serve communities across the US, and we’re committed to continuing this momentum. With ongoing innovation and an expanding footprint, we’re poised to bring even more transformative safety solutions to school districts nationwide. Being named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winner is a strong testament to our success and potential for continued growth.”

BusPatrol is currently contracted on over 30,000 buses across 17 states and continuing to expand in new regions. As the industry leader, BusPatrol is set to continue its rapid growth, backed by its market-leading technology, strong partnerships, and commitment to making roads safer for children nationwide.

