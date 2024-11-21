Governor Newsom announces judicial appointments 11.21.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his nomination of two Court of Appeal Justices: Judge Charles A. Smiley as Associate Justice of the First District Court of Appeal, Division One and Judge Nathan R. Scott as Associate Justice of the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division Three.

The Governor also announced his appointment of 10 Superior Court Judges: One in Alameda County; four in Los Angeles County; one in Orange County; one in Plumas County; two in Santa Clara County; and one in Ventura County.

First District Court of Appeal

Judge Charles A. Smiley, of Alameda County, has been nominated to serve as an Associate Justice of the First District Court of Appeal, Division One. He has served as a Judge at the Alameda County Superior Court since 2012 and as a Lecturer at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law since 2014. Judge Smiley served as a Commissioner at the Alameda County Superior Court from 2007 to 2012. He served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Alameda County Public Defender’s Office from 1997 to 2007 and was an Associate Adjunct Professor at the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco from 2004 to 2007. Judge Smiley earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Sandra L. Margulies. This position requires confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments, which consists of Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, Attorney General Rob Bonta and Senior Presiding Justice Jim Humes. Judge Smiley is registered without party preference.

Fourth District Court of Appeal

Judge Nathan R. Scott, of Los Angeles County, has been nominated to serve as an Associate Justice of the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division Three. He has served as a Judge at the Orange County Superior Court since 2012. Judge Scott served as a Senior Appellate Court Attorney and Appellate Court Attorney at the Fourth District Court of Appeal from 2005 to 2012. He was an Associate at Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP from 2003 to 2004 and at Kirkland & Ellis LLP from 1999 to 2003. Judge Scott earned a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice William W. Bedsworth. This position requires confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments, which consists of Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, Attorney General Rob Bonta and Senior Presiding Justice Manuel Ramirez. Judge Scott is a Democrat.

The compensation for each of these positions is $279,151.

Alameda County Superior Court

Jamilah A. Jefferson, of Alameda County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Alameda County Superior Court. Jefferson has served as Supervising Deputy City Attorney at the Oakland City Attorney’s Office since 2019 and has served in several roles there since 2012, including Senior Deputy City Attorney and Deputy City Attorney. She served as a Research Attorney at the Alameda County Superior Court from 2006 to 2012. Jefferson was an Associate at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld from 2004 to 2006 and at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe from 2003 to 2004. She served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable Andre M. Davis at the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland from 2002 to 2003 and as a Staff Attorney Law Clerk at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit from 2001 to 2002. Jefferson earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Stephen D. Kaus. Jefferson is a Democrat.

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Latrice A.G. Byrdsong, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Byrdsong has served as a Commissioner at the Los Angeles Superior Court since 2023. She served as Benefits Counsel for Toyota Motor North America through Axiom Law from 2013 to 2023. Byrdsong was Corporate Counsel at DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. from 2012 to 2013 and Senior Attorney at Southern California Edison Company from 2006 to 2012. Byrdsong was an Associate at McDermott, Will & Emery LLP from 2004 to 2006 and Senior Counsel at US Airways Inc. from 2002 to 2004. She was an Associate at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP from 2000 to 2002. Byrdsong earned a Juris Doctor degree from Columbia University School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the death of Judge James R. Dunn. Byrdsong is a Democrat.

Danielle Colon O’Sullivan, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. O’Sullivan has served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office since 2016. She was Senior Counsel at LimNexus LLP in 2016 and served as a Public Defender at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office from 2008 to 2016. O’Sullivan was an Adjunct Professor at Loyola Law School from 2010 to 2011 and in 2008. She was an Associate at Paul Hastings LLP from 2005 to 2008. O’Sullivan earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Maren E. Nelson. O’Sullivan is a Democrat.

Alexander P. Sario, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Sario has served as a Deputy Alternate Public Defender at the Los Angeles County Alternate Public Defender’s Office since 2008. He served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Riverside County Public Defender’s Office from 2007 to 2008. Sario served as an Associate at Palmer, Lombardi & Donohue LLP from 2006 to 2007. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael L. Stern. Sario is a Democrat.

Stephanie Story, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles Superior Court. Story has been Owner and President of Story Law Firm, P.C. since 2014. She was an Associate at L.A. Law Group from 2011 to 2014. Story was an Associate at Ellis Law Corporation from 2009 to 2011 and a Law Clerk there from 2004 to 2009. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Henry J. Hall. Story is a Democrat.

Orange County Superior Court

Elia Anwar Naqvi, of Orange County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Orange County Superior Court. Naqvi has been a Sole Practitioner since 2008. She served as a Deputy Attorney General at the California Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General in 2007. Naqvi served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Orange County Public Defender’s Office from 2001 to 2007. She earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Western Ontario. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge David L. Belz. Naqvi is a Democrat.

Plumas County Superior Court

William S. Abramson, of Plumas County, has been appointed to serve in an interim appointment as a Judge in the Plumas County Superior Court. Abramson has been a Sole Practitioner since 1996. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Southwestern University School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Janet Hilde. The Governor’s appointment allows him to immediately assume the position he was otherwise elected to begin in January 2025. Abramson is registered without party preference.

Santa Clara County Superior Court

Jon A. Heaberlin, of Santa Clara County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Santa Clara County Superior Court. Heaberlin has served as a Commissioner at the Santa Clara County Superior Court since 2023. He was a Partner at Rankin | Stock | Heaberlin | Oneal from 2005 to 2023 and an Associate there from 1998 to 2005. Heaberlin earned a Juris Doctor degree from Santa Clara University School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Nona Klippen. Heaberlin is a Democrat.

Meghan Piano, of Santa Clara County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Santa Clara County Superior Court. Piano has served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Santa Clara County Public Defender’s Office since 2008. She was an Adjunct Professor at Santa Clara University School of Law from 2015 to 2022. Piano was a Research Assistant and Clinical Fellow for the Northern California Innocence Project at Santa Clara University School of Law from 2007 to 2008. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Santa Clara University School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge James E. Towery. Piano is a Democrat.

Ventura County Superior Court

Carla J. Ortega, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Ventura County Superior Court. Ortega has served as Managing Attorney at the Kern County Superior Court since 2018. She was a Sole Practitioner from 2017 to 2018. Ortega served in several roles at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California from 1995 to 2016, including Chief Deputy and Staff Attorney. She was an Associate at England, Whitfield, Schroeder & Tredway from 1994 to 1995. Ortega earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Jeffrey G. Bennett. Ortega is registered without party preference.

The compensation for each of these positions is $243,940.