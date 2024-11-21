Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Opens First Location in Oaxaca de Juárez, Spearheading Expansion in Mexico

Local Entrepreneur Jonathan Rosas Blanco Leads the Charge for Authentic Barbecue Experience in Mexico

Oaxaca de Juárez, México, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the world’s largest barbecue concept, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its first location in Oaxaca de Juárez, Mexico. The new store, led by local entrepreneur and franchisee Jonathan Rosas Blanco, marks a pivotal milestone in Dickey’s international expansion, bringing authentic, slow-smoked barbecue to a new audience of food lovers. This opening is part of an ambitious plan to continue growing the brand’s footprint in key Mexican markets, including CDMX and Monterrey.

To celebrate the launch, Dickey’s pulled out all the stops with a three-day grand opening event, delighting the community with their legendary flavors and famous hospitality. The celebration featured a special Grand Opening (G.O.) offer, with guests enjoying one of Dickey’s Classic Pulled Pork or Marinated Chicken Breast Sandwiches for only 99 pesos, available through November 24th. Excitement reached new heights as 83 lucky adults received Big Yellow Tickets, granting them the opportunity to enjoy Dickey’s barbecue for the next year.

“We are beyond excited to bring our beloved Texas-style barbecue to Oaxaca de Juárez, with more expansion planned in the coming months,” said Jonathan Rosas Blanco, local franchisee and visionary behind the Mexico expansion. “It is a privilege to introduce the community to Dickey’s rich history, quality food, and warm hospitality. This is just the beginning of our journey in Mexico.”

Dickey’s leadership expressed their enthusiasm for this new chapter in international growth. “We’re honored to bring authentic barbecue to Oaxaca de Juárez and support passionate entrepreneurs like Jonathan as he spearheads our expansion into Mexico,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “The energy and excitement around this opening show that there is a real appetite for our brand’s flavors and traditions.”

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., added, “We’re incredibly proud to continue sharing our pit-smoked heritage with the world, and this new location in Oaxaca de Juárez is a testament to the strong demand for Dickey’s experience internationally. We look forward to building lasting connections in Mexico.”

Jim Perkins, Executive Vice President of International Development for Dickey’s, commented on the significance of this launch. “This store represents an important step in our international strategy, and it showcases our ability to adapt and thrive in new markets with the help of dedicated franchisees like Jonathan.”

The Oaxaca de Juárez opening is the first of many planned locations for Mexico, with additional stores expected in CDMX and Monterrey in the near future. Dickey’s continues to bring its signature blend of authentic, pit-smoked barbecue and exceptional service to communities worldwide.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™

Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

