Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,839 in the last 365 days.

NEWS RELEASE: Nominees announced for 4th District Juvenile Court vacancy

NEWS RELEASE
Nov. 21, 2024

Contact:
Rob Carroll
Office of the Governor
(801) 243-2290, [email protected] 

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 21, 2024) – The Fourth District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Fourth District Juvenile Court. The vacancy results from the retirement of Judge D. Scott Davis on March 1, 2025.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Tyler Berg, Attorney, Parental Defense, Utah County Public Defender Association; Michael Howard, Assistant Attorney General, Utah Attorney General’s Office; Dianna Odell, Attorney, Juvenile Court, Utah County Public Defender Association; Ryan Petersen, Senior Partner, MacArthur, Heder and Metler, P.C.; and Joseph Stewart, Assistant Attorney General, Utah Attorney General’s Office. 

Written comments can be submitted to the Fourth District Judicial Nominating Commission at [email protected] or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon Dec. 1, 2024. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NEWS RELEASE: Nominees announced for 4th District Juvenile Court vacancy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more