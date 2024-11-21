NEWS RELEASE: Nominees announced for 4th District Juvenile Court vacancy

NEWS RELEASE

Nov. 21, 2024

Contact:

Rob Carroll

Office of the Governor

(801) 243-2290, [email protected]

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 21, 2024) – The Fourth District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Fourth District Juvenile Court. The vacancy results from the retirement of Judge D. Scott Davis on March 1, 2025.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Tyler Berg, Attorney, Parental Defense, Utah County Public Defender Association; Michael Howard, Assistant Attorney General, Utah Attorney General’s Office; Dianna Odell, Attorney, Juvenile Court, Utah County Public Defender Association; Ryan Petersen, Senior Partner, MacArthur, Heder and Metler, P.C.; and Joseph Stewart, Assistant Attorney General, Utah Attorney General’s Office.

Written comments can be submitted to the Fourth District Judicial Nominating Commission at [email protected] or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon Dec. 1, 2024. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.