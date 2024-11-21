Start Living Inc. Receives $38,523 Donation from RAW Giving to Support Recovery Housing

Marvina Thomas, founder of the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization Start Living Inc and Trinity Care Services which offer supportive housing for individuals receiving treatment for substance abuse and mental health challenges. Start Living Inc is a Glendale-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization offering supportive housing for individuals receiving treatment for substance abuse and mental health challenges. Josh Kesselman, creator of RAW® and RAW Giving at his warehouse in Phoenix, Arizona. With the generous donation from RAW Giving, Start Living Inc. has been able to purchase two new vans, enabling them to welcome eight additional clients into their supportive housing program.

This donation enables the non-profit to expand its services with two new vans, bringing hope and support to eight additional clients.

Thanks to RAW Giving’s generous donation, we can provide a safe haven for eight new individuals to rebuild their lives, free from the worries of unstable housing.” — Marvina Thomas, founder of Start Living Inc. and Trinity Care Services

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Start Living Inc , a Glendale-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization offering supportive housing for individuals receiving treatment for substance abuse and mental health challenges, announced today that they have received a $38,523 donation from RAW Giving , the charitable initiative of HBI International, makers of RAWRolling Papers. The donation was made in appreciation by RAW of Thomas (Dope as YOLA) Araujo and the Dope as Usual podcast.This generous gift unlocks a new chapter for Start Living Inc. With the funds, they will purchase two new vans, enabling them to welcome eight additional clients into their supportive housing program.Founded in 2003 and becoming a 501(c)3 non-profit in 2005, Start Living Inc. provides a safe living environment for clients receiving drug, alcohol and mental health treatment at Trinity Care Services, a sister organization established by Marvina Thomas, founder of both entities.This unique model offers a holistic approach to recovery. Clients benefit from treatment programs at Trinity Care while residing in Start Living's transitional housing facility. This secure environment fosters healing and empowers individuals to rebuild their lives.“At Start Living Inc., we chase purpose, not money,” says Marvina, founder of Start Living Inc. and Trinity Care Services. “Thanks to RAW Giving’s generous donation, we can provide a safe haven for eight new individuals to rebuild their lives, free from the worries of unstable housing. Together, we are making a real difference in the fight against addiction and mental health disorders.”Start Living eliminates a significant obstacle to recovery by providing secure and supportive housing. This donation means eight more individuals will have a safe and secure environment to focus on their recovery journey. This allows clients to concentrate on their treatment programs without worrying about finding safe and affordable living arrangements.“RAW Giving is deeply committed to supporting organizations that make a real difference in their communities. We’d like to use this occasion to recognize Thomas YOLA and his Dope as Usual podcast for his continued support of our mission,” said Josh Kesselman, creator of RAWand RAW Giving. “Start Living’s dedication to underrepresented populations struggling with addiction and mental health issues resonates deeply with our mission of giving back. We are honored to partner with Marvina and her team to help empower individuals on their journeys to recovery.”Start Living Inc. and Trinity Care Services LLC work cohesively to help individuals in our community overcome addiction and mental health challenges. Together, they employ 35 staff members to provide 24/7 supportive housing and care.###About Start Living Inc.Start Living Inc. is a Glendale-based non-profit organization providing supportive housing to individuals recovering from substance abuse and mental health challenges. As a 501(c)(3), they offer 24/7 care in a safe environment to those receiving treatment at Trinity Care Services LLC. Their mission is to empower individuals from underrepresented communities to rebuild their lives.About HBI InternationalHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona and launched in 2005 by Josh Kesselman, HBI International, the company behind RAW Rolling Papers, is an independent, global brand producing plant-based rolling papers and other smoking accessories. Their unbleached, slow-burning papers are the preferred product for millions of smokers. The company is committed to sustainability and social good and, through its RAW Giving initiative, has provided millions of dollars in direct cash contributions for many charities, including those that work to provide access to clean water and rescue homeless pets. For more information, visit: rawthentic.com.

