TX RX Systems – 50 Years of Leadership in LMR Market, Expanding Opportunities for Local Talent

ANGOLA, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX RX Systems, a trailblazer in the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) industry since 1976, is celebrating nearly five decades of industry leadership and innovation. From its inception, TX RX Systems has been committed to revolutionizing mission-critical RF conditioning products, services, and training resources, shaping the future of telecommunications, public safety, education, and many other critical industries.

With a focus on serving diverse sectors including Telecommunications, Critical Communication, Public Safety, Education, Government, Warehouse & Distribution, Colleges, Hospitals, and Transportation, TX RX Systems remains a trusted partner in these essential industries. Today, the company is not only looking back on its impressive legacy but also extending an invitation to local talent to join its dynamic team.

A Legacy of Longevity and Commitment

At TX RX Systems, longevity is not just a hallmark of the business but also of its employees. The company has built a culture of loyalty and growth, with many team members spending decades advancing their careers within the organization. This commitment to retaining and developing talent is a testament to the company’s employee-first approach, offering robust training programs and growth opportunities that prepare staff for larger roles within the company.

“TX RX Systems has always believed in nurturing our employees and equipping them with the skills they need to excel,” said President & CEO Tim Mattulke. “Our investment in continuous training and development is one of the key reasons why employees stay with us for the long haul.

Training the Future Workforce

Employee development at TX RX Systems is a core part of its mission. Managers have participated in project management classes, while engineers are encouraged to expand their technical skills through certifications and specialized training programs. The company’s commitment to lifelong learning fosters a work environment where every employee—from coders and software engineers to welders and shipping specialists—can grow and thrive. This culture of internal promotion and continuous learning ensures that TX RX Systems employees are well-prepared for leadership roles as they progress in their careers.

A Diverse Range of Opportunities

Operating entirely from one location in Angola, NY. TX RX Systems offers a wide variety of career paths across multiple disciplines. Whether your expertise lies in coding, engineering, sales, welding, or logistics, TX RX Systems provides opportunities to work in a cutting-edge industry while contributing to products that serve critical sectors worldwide.

TX RX System's employees don’t just design and produce cutting-edge RF solutions—they are part of a larger mission that impacts public safety, education, transportation, and healthcare systems around the world. With on-site manufacturing and a local team, the company takes pride in fostering a collaborative, innovative atmosphere where talent from various fields works together to create high-quality solutions.

Join the TX RX Family

With its strong emphasis on employee growth, innovative products, and long-standing industry leadership, TX RX Systems is eager to attract local talent who are ready to make a meaningful impact in their careers. Whether you are an experienced professional or just starting out, TX RX Systems offers numerous opportunities to grow within a supportive and forward-thinking organization.

“Being part of TX RX Systems means being part of something bigger,” added Jay Slomba, Director of Business Development & Marketing. “Our work doesn’t just stay within these walls; it supports critical systems that millions of people rely on every day. We are excited to continue growing our team and welcome those who want to make a lasting difference.”

For more information about career opportunities at TX RX Systems visit txrx.com/careers/.

About TX RX Systems

Founded in 1976, TX RX Systems has been a leader in the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market, specializing in mission-critical RF conditioning products and services. From its single location in Angola, NY, TX RX Systems manufactures cutting-edge solutions that serve a range of industries, including telecommunications, public safety, healthcare, and government. With a strong focus on employee development and innovation, TX RX Systems is committed to shaping the future of critical communications.

Media Contact:

Jay Slomba

Director of Business Development & Strategic Marketing

jslomba@txrx.com - 716-217-3117

