New Hampshire Fish and Game Announces Hatchery Production Adjustments during Hatchery Modernization

CONTACT:

Dianne Timmins: (603) 271-2501

John Magee: (603) 271-2501

November 21, 2024

Concord, NH – With the approval by Governor and Council of the construction contract for the new fish hatchery facility to be built in New Hampton, NH, the Inland Fisheries Division at NH Fish and Game is gearing up for adjustments to the stocking program.

“As part of the modernization process, because the current facility will be torn down, we will lose all production capacity at New Hampton until the new complex is completed,” said Fisheries Division Chief Dianne Timmins. “In addition to the temporary disruption at the New Hampton facility, we also had to reduce production at Powder Mill in order to meet the new EPA limits related to phosphorus. So to accommodate these changes this fall, we transferred fish to other state hatcheries for growout and stocked fish in waterbodies with no closed season to maximize opportunity.”

Inland Fisheries staff stocked large trout of up to 10 pounds each in three ponds with no closed season for anglers to enjoy. These water bodies are: Tewksbury Pond in Grafton, Streeter Pond in Franconia, and Mirror Lake in Woodstock. Stocking will resume as usual in the spring and stocking reports will again be posted on the NH Fish and Game website, fishnh.com.

Stocking projections for the hatcheries are as follows:

“We are very excited to be able to make these improvements to our hatchery program and address years of needed modernization and improvement to our infrastructure and operations,” said Timmins. “We have improved focus on increasing hatchery production, quality, and efficiency for New Hampshire anglers while safeguarding the aquatic environments in the communities surrounding the hatcheries, a key component of this project. We realize this temporary disruption will be a challenge for anglers, but the end product will be more, healthier fish and a cleaner environment. The new modernized hatchery will have a tremendous amount of room for production growth, another benefit to New Hampshire anglers in the future. We appreciate your patience as we navigate the new processes and value your continued support during this transition.”

For more information about the current NHFG hatchery program and the modernization project, visit https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/new-hampshire-fish-hatcheries. To buy a fishing license or learn more about fishing in New Hampshire, visit https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire.